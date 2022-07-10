Letter to the Editor: Giant tennis tourney a grand slam thanks to sponsors, community

A big thank you to all our Flagstaff Tennis Open volunteers, players, spectators and sponsors!

On June 24-26, a record number of participants competed in the 2022 Flagstaff Open and Junior Tournament at NAU Tennis Center. Despite some heavy monsoon rains, the 182 adult, junior, and 10-and-under players completed 234 matches over the three-day tournament. The event sponsorships, player registrations and generous silent auction donations allowed the Flagstaff Tennis Association to raise over $8,000 to benefit the local tennis community!