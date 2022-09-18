 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Getting hooked on hiking

Letters

I'm hooked on hiking. Buffalo Park is closed for two days, the 13th and 14th, so being the clever fellow that I am, I took the trail going across the bridge and up behind the new VA facility. I hadn't done that trail for over a year. It was fantastic. It was an awesome fall day, and a brisk breeze was expanding my lungs and love for nature and life in general in and around Flagstaff.

About halfway up that trail there is a lookout with two benches. The view isn't just of the highway below but up the hills and to the mountains beyond. Can't ask for anything more than that for a one-hour timeout in your life. If you're smart, you will take a sandwich along and sit for awhile, and look.

Don't forget the great trails we have in and around Flagstaff. These fall days are perfect for hiking. Get hooked on hiking.

BOB BOWSER

Flagstaff

