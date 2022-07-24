Letter to the Editor: Get on the 'team' and vote

When it comes to returning early voting primary ballots, Flagstaff is currently receiving a failing grade. This week I learned that only 18% of ballots have been returned; hopefully that number has gone up significantly in the meantime. Regardless of the candidates that you support, it is critical to our democracy that we exercise our right and privilege to cast our votes.

As a community I know we all feel tired. The last few years have brought a pandemic, fires, floods, economic challenges, and countless stories of personal hardship and strategy. Our government leaders and agencies need an engaged citizenry to help guide short- and long-term planning.

The best way to help shape our future is to vote for the candidates that best reflect your values and priorities for the future. After that, find ways to get involved -- opportunities abound. It is easy to be a sideline quarterback, but wouldn’t you rather be on the team? More information about early ballots, early in-person voting, and election day voting can be found here: https://www.coconino.az.gov/2234/August-2-2022-Primary-Election.

As Susan B. Anthony said, “Someone struggled for our right to vote. Use it.”

CRISTY ZELLER

Flagstaff