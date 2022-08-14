Letter to the Editor: Geologist, Stevanna Way neighborhood seek more urgency in flood response

My name is Kyle House. I'm a geologist with thirty-plus years of experience studying floods, particularly in Arizona. This letter is written with support of my Stevanna Way neighbors.

Extraordinary floods from ordinary storms require extraordinary efforts in mitigation.

Stevanna Way has been subjected to five damaging floods from Schultz Creek within 15 days. These floods were enhanced by wildfire, but they were exacerbated by poor decisions, compromises and inaction.

Flood-inundation maps show Stevanna Way at a critical nexus of under-capable and poorly designed culverts. Residents conveyed floodwaters directly through and around properties accruing $10,000s in damage in areas that haven’t flooded in 50 years. Homegrown mitigation efforts on Stevanna reduced impacts of the city's infrastructural problems by curtailing inundation of the North Woods Apartments and the north end of Coconino Estates.

The city must act now. Both west and east sides face ensuing havoc from rapid environmental change and aging infrastructure. The composite hazard of fires to floods will eventually imperil all of San Francisco Mountain, threatening all low-lying areas in its shadow.

Our city and county are at the vanguard of developing an innovative and effective approach against a hazard that looms large in the West. We must embrace solutions that match the extraordinary hazards we face. Watershed rehab and flood detention are important parts of the solution, but correction of drainage flaws that repeatedly expose citizens to hazards is also critical. Waiting for vulnerable areas to flood repeatedly is not innovation, it's irresponsibility.

THE STEVANNA WAY NEIGHBORHOOD