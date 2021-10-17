 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Funding, more clinics part of the science of abortion
Letter to the Editor: Funding, more clinics part of the science of abortion

In response to a letter to the editor by Steven Cole: People on both sides of the abortion issue want to see the need for abortions become obsolete. Both sides agree on that, we just disagree on the way to achieve that.

When women are given access to low-cost birth control and health screenings, as offered by Planned Parenthood, abortion rates dramatically decrease. If we all indeed follow the science when it comes to abortion, then we will demand opening (rather than closing) more Planned Parenthood clinics, along with accompanied federal funding.

KATHLEEN ARMSTRONG

Flagstaff

