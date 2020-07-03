Letter to the Editor: Full-scale closure of forests might not be best solution

As usual when we are eagerly awaiting the monsoon; it is dry and windy and there are fires in nearby forests. There are also hordes of people camping, some carelessly disregarding the prohibition of campfires.
Some local citizens are calling for a complete closure of Coconino National Forest because of the danger of human-caused fires. We need to consider this more carefully. It makes sense to prohibit camping at this time, but I do not see the point in closing off the forest to day-users. Who lights a fire in the middle of a summer day?
The coronavirus has created a particular need for people to get out onto the trails, and it would be a cruel use of authority to prohibit this, in the absence of evidence that this type of enjoyment of the forest increases the risk of fires.
I urge the Forest Service to reject calls for full-scale closure, and to consider continuing to allow safe use of the forest during the day.
WARREN PERKINS
Flagstaff
