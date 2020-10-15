 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: From nonprofits to Council, Daggett stays involved
0 comments

Letter to the Editor: From nonprofits to Council, Daggett stays involved

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters

I am writing to express support for Becky Daggett for Flagstaff City Council. Becky knows our community well, because of her participation in many of the area’s nonprofit organizations — from FALA, to the Flagstaff Family Food Center, to Friends of Flagstaff Future and the Flagstaff Arts Council, and her starring roles in numerous Theatrikos productions.

But I have also had deep conversations with Becky and know that she is warm, intelligent and passionate about fairness and justice in our community life. She is hard working, focused and a natural leader. I encourage you to vote for Becky Daggett for city council.

ANN JOHNSON

Flagstaff

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News