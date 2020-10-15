Letter to the Editor: From nonprofits to Council, Daggett stays involved

I am writing to express support for Becky Daggett for Flagstaff City Council. Becky knows our community well, because of her participation in many of the area’s nonprofit organizations — from FALA, to the Flagstaff Family Food Center, to Friends of Flagstaff Future and the Flagstaff Arts Council, and her starring roles in numerous Theatrikos productions.
But I have also had deep conversations with Becky and know that she is warm, intelligent and passionate about fairness and justice in our community life. She is hard working, focused and a natural leader. I encourage you to vote for Becky Daggett for city council.
ANN JOHNSON
Flagstaff
