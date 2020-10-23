Letter to the Editor: From climate to court, Republicans following Trump's lead

Monday the New York Times ran a story, “Corporate Court,” referring to the Supreme Court. What will this court really do? Trump brings the cleanest air and water? Really? He’s getting rid of or not enforcing regulations including pesky clean air and water regs as he promised so air and water quality suffers as does our health, making us even better targets for COVID-19. His nomination of Judge Barrett for the Supreme Court will result in 6-3 and 5-4 votes (80 5-4 votes this past year) favoring corporations that want to weaken environmental protections and worker’s rights to increase profits some used for anonymous (thanks to 5-4 Citizen’s United 2010 ruling) support to elect more politicians at all levels who will approve pro corporation judges.