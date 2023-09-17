Dear Editor and Flagstaff Community,

The Friends of Jack Welch thank those who made last week’s Celebration of Life Walk the Walk possible:

- From the City of Flagstaff, Robert Wallace of PROSE and Martin Ince, Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committees.

- Jack’s best buddy Don Carter for sharing Jack’s photos and files, and providing tunes.

- Jack’s nieces Lori and Lisa for making the trip to Flagstaff to join us.

- Matt Beaty of Hidden Light for his donation of the photo collage poster.

- Neil Weintraub for his support and ‘I’m with Jack’ buttons.

- Friends of the Rio de Flag for their heartfelt tribute to Jack as their founding president.

- Organizations who honored Jack by sharing the invitation with their members: Friends of the Rio, Friends of Flagstaff’s Future, Friends of Northern Arizona Forests, Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, Great Old Broads for Wilderness, Arizona Trail Association, Flagstaff Trails Initiative, Flagstaff Biking Organization.

- Arizona Daily Sun Editor Chris Etling and Chief Photographer Jake Bacon for sharing their focus on Jack’s contributions to Flagstaff.

- Jim Tuck for event flyer design and compiling Jack’s story for his family, friends and the archives.

- Friends of Jack who helped plan the Walk and setup at Buffalo Park.

- The almost 200 Flagstaff residents (many wearing plaid) who joined us on a fine Flagstaff afternoon to share memories of Jack, walk Buffalo Park and strengthen our community connections.

Jack would have been proud.

On behalf of the Friends of Jack Welch,

JANE JACKSON and KAREN MALIS-CLARK