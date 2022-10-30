Letter to the Editor: Friends of Flagstaff’s Future endorses Proposition 442

Friends of Flagstaff’s Future endorses Proposition 442. Prop 442 focuses directly on ameliorating the city’s affordable housing crisis by providing up to $20M of funding to create affordable rentals for our residents and provide more people the assistance they need to purchase a home.

The high cost of housing and rentals in our community has real-world consequences. With rising rental costs, many of our long-term residents and their children are no longer able to rent or purchase homes in the community. Flagstaff’s teachers, small-business owners and local government workers cannot afford to live here.

If affordable housing is not provided for those with middle- and lower-incomes, Flagstaff will lose the vitality that comes from economic, demographic and generational diversity.

We want and need the people who work in Flagstaff to be able to live in Flagstaff. We want our children to be able to do the same. And we want all residents to have the physical and mental stability that affordable housing provides.

We must prioritize the maintenance of the vibrant and diverse community of Flagstaff and provide housing for all income levels. Proposition 442 will allow Flagstaff both to create new rental units that are affordable for those meeting designated low-income levels and expand the city’s successful homebuyer assistance program.

A YES vote on Proposition 442 is a vote in favor of community well-being.

MICHELE JAMES

Executive Director of Friends of Flagstaff’s Future