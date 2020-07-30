Letter to the Editor: Fourth Street bridge 'beautification' worth it?

As a follow-up to my contribution and a Jan. 16 letter regarding an additional $600,000 to enhance and beautify the Fourth Street bridge overpass, I anxiously await next week's opening to see for myself if anyone in city government, from the mayor down, actually gives a damn about spending money unnecessarily for "beautification," not critical issues. If we have pine cones and multiple colors as bridge decorations, the council has not considered local opinions, the 2018 transportation tax, or read the Daily Sun recently. Too bad.