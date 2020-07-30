You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Fourth Street bridge 'beautification' worth it?
0 comments

Letter to the Editor: Fourth Street bridge 'beautification' worth it?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters

The Daily Sun publishes many letters expressing opinions that directly affect Flagstaff citizens and taxpayers each week. My personal thanks.

As a follow-up to my contribution and a Jan. 16 letter regarding an additional $600,000 to enhance and beautify the Fourth Street bridge overpass, I anxiously await next week's opening to see for myself if anyone in city government, from the mayor down, actually gives a damn about spending money unnecessarily for "beautification," not critical issues. If we have pine cones and multiple colors as bridge decorations, the council has not considered local opinions, the 2018 transportation tax, or read the Daily Sun recently. Too bad.

I sincerely hope that my fears of pine cones and colors are not displayed on the Fourth Street overpass. Otherwise, thanks, city council, for wasting my tax money on crap.

DOUG MILLER

Flagstaff

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News