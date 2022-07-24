Letter to the Editor: Four reasons why to vote in the primary

“Why should we vote in the primary election? Summer’s busy. I’ll wait until it really matters in November.” You should really vote in the primary, for at least four good reasons.

First -- after redistricting, district lines and numbers have changed, and many voters find themselves looking at new names on the ballot. Figure this out now before November!

Second -- our PEVL (Permanent Early Voting List) has become AEVL (Active Early Voting List), and voters need to use their early ballots consistently to stay on that list. Independent voters, who must request either a Republican or Democratic ballot for the primary, are the most likely to skip voting in primaries -- so are most likely to drop off the AEVL in the future. Voting in every election, including primaries, is the best way of staying on the AEVL and testing whether your voter registration is still valid.

Third -- we sadly have many “uncompetitive” legislative districts -- districts heavily weighted toward one major party or the other in terms of registered voters. This means the primary election, when offering more than one candidate in a party, is very likely to determine the person eventually elected to office. Having more voters participating means selecting a candidate who is more representative (the whole goal of elections in a democracy).

A fourth reason benefits our election officials and all of us. The primary is a trial run for the general election. Election officials and county staff test their operations. Voting machines and tabulation machines are examined with rigorous “logic and accuracy” tests before and after actual voting. Polling places and voting centers are set up and staffed. Election officials and poll observers will watch to see which locations see unusually heavy use, or which ones encounter challenges with either equipment or confused voters. A reasonable voter turnout in the primary is the best “real life” test before the pressure is on for the November election.

It’s important to exercise your right to vote in the primary. Check your new voter identification card, or go to the official Secretary of State website for information.

LAURA HUENNEKE

Flagstaff