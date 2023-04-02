We are deeply disappointed that at its March 14 work session the Flagstaff City Council declined to direct city staff to put out a new request for proposal (RFP) so that the public could see what options the city has for a servicing bank other than Wells Fargo, one of the world’s most aggressive lenders to the fossil fuel industry. The bank is using our taxpayer dollars to make loans to an industry that is destroying the planet. Further, along with Citigroup and Bank of America, Wells Fargo recently rejected a shareholder resolution to stop funding fossil fuel expansion projects -- projects that will push us into a hopeless time when it will be too late to take action to avert utter planetary catastrophe.
The Flagstaff City Council has declared a climate emergency and adopted two plans intended to significantly slow climate change. Unfortunately, after listening to many in our community, including high school and Northern Arizona University students speak eloquently about why the city should put out an RFP, Council engaged in little discussion or debate. Some councilmembers said the city doesn’t have enough staff to put out a request for proposals. Mayor Daggett did not speak to the ostensible staff shortage, and instead requested that the city manager work on aligning the procurement code with the city’s values. We await clarification of what this means. After inquiring the day after the meeting, we learned that the city is renewing the contract for two years.
With the two-year renewal, the current Wells Fargo contract expires in June 2025. This means that in about one year the city will be required to release an RFP for a servicing bank. In this intervening time, Fossil Free Arizona will continue to educate the public and members of city council about the importance of Flagstaff joining the worldwide divestment movement, and about the innovative new research described in The Carbon Bankroll, which for the first time makes it possible to calculate “financed emissions” -- greenhouse gas emissions generated by an organization’s cash and investments. This new methodology will allow Flagstaff to understand concretely the climate impact of where it banks, connecting its choice of a servicing bank to the city’s carbon neutrality goals. As the U.N. General Secretary said just days after the city council decision, “our world needs climate action on all fronts -- everything, everywhere, all at once.” We aim to help make it so.
KIM CURTIS
CELIA BAROTZ
On behalf of Fossil Free Arizona
