Letter to the Editor: Forward-thinking Deasy right choice for mayor

In these extremely difficult and challenging times, I am thankful that Flagstaff mayoral candidate Paul Deasy is offering much-needed hope to our Flagstaff voters by communicating and inspiring the public, providing innovative ideas and meaningful solutions. He is discussing our present problems and looking to the future, not just the past. He’s wanting to address the biggest issues of the day, create a more just society, and he shows the courage to get it done while calling out and creating accountability with the leaders who are failing us.