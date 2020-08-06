Letter to the Editor: Forward-thinking Deasy right choice for mayor

In these extremely difficult and challenging times, I am thankful that Flagstaff mayoral candidate Paul Deasy is offering much-needed hope to our Flagstaff voters by communicating and inspiring the public, providing innovative ideas and meaningful solutions. He is discussing our present problems and looking to the future, not just the past. He’s wanting to address the biggest issues of the day, create a more just society, and he shows the courage to get it done while calling out and creating accountability with the leaders who are failing us.
Throughout the debate, forums and day-to-day communication, he informs the public about policies with fact-based evidence, which will be so refreshing to have in our next mayor -- communication and fact-based discussions. With his unique professional background, analytical skills and innate intelligence, Paul is offering us new ways of approaching old problems. I encourage anyone tired of politics as usual to cast their vote for Paul Deasy for mayor -- the candidate who represents the best hope for Flagstaff’s future.
JULIA GARDINER
Flagstaff
