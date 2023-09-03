Bravo for the voters of Flagstaff! The Arizona Court of Appeals has upheld the right of Flagstaff residents to vote on the Flagstaff City Council decision to rezone 98 acres from rural/estate residential to highway commercial for Phase I of Northern Arizona Healthcare’s multiphase mega-development project adjacent to Fort Tuthill County Park.

Both the Coconino County Superior Court judge and the Court of Appeals three-judge panel completely rejected Northern Arizona Healthcare’s claim that the referendum petition, signed by 4,500-plus voters, was misleading. In its decision, the Court of Appeals, said, “NAH did not meet their burden to prove that the proposition should be invalidated.” Further, it said the petition accurately described the principal provisions of the ordinance and was neither false nor misleading.

It is deeply troubling that NAH continues to mislead voters by refusing to acknowledge the full scope of its development project and that the rezoning of this property is just the beginning its grand plan. NAH knows that their Specific Plan (contained in the rezoning ordinance Council passed) clearly lays out a 172-acre project that includes commercial, retail, and high-end housing. It’s clear that Phase I and Phase 2 are inextricably tied together.

In January 2019, NAH released its New Era Strategic Plan to renovate and expand the current campus to become a fully integrated, community-based health system, but then abandoned it. This is a plan many in Flagstaff could support. I urge a no vote on Proposition 480 to overturn the city council’s rezoning decision for Phase I and keep our hospital on the hill where it belongs.

AL WHITE

Former Flagstaff vice mayor and councilmember 2002-2012