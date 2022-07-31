 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Former superintendent sticking with Deasy

Letters

As a former school superintendent and a retired Navy captain, the thing that impresses me about Mayor Deasy is how he cuts through the red tape of government and gets results. The speed in which he has accomplished so many things is unheard of, from 15 million in stormwater infrastructure for the Museum Fire flood scar completed in less than a year to the CARE Team that responds to 911 calls with a behavioral health specialist to the massive work done to having all city government facilities become carbon neutral to reducing the time it takes to build low-income housing. These are only a few examples.

We need a mayor who is quick on their feet and cuts through the bureaucracy with a record of real results. As someone who has lived in Flagstaff for 21 years, I've never seen our local government move so quickly and done so much. It is also refreshing to see a politician roll up their sleeves and sweat to protect people's homes with sandbags. I look forward to seeing what Mayor Deasy will accomplish in his second term.

ALEX MARTINEZ

Flagstaff

