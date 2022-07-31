Letter to the Editor: Former superintendent sticking with Deasy

As a former school superintendent and a retired Navy captain, the thing that impresses me about Mayor Deasy is how he cuts through the red tape of government and gets results. The speed in which he has accomplished so many things is unheard of, from 15 million in stormwater infrastructure for the Museum Fire flood scar completed in less than a year to the CARE Team that responds to 911 calls with a behavioral health specialist to the massive work done to having all city government facilities become carbon neutral to reducing the time it takes to build low-income housing. These are only a few examples.