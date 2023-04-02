Revolutionary War communities needed to readily assemble a local militia to fight the British. This reality forms the foundation for James Madison writing, “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed”.

Given the threats from pirates, Spanish, Native retaliation and maintaining slavery, the States were enabled to assemble “a well-regulated militia.” The intent was not about arming individuals or groups for self-defined purposes.

Further, U.S. Justice Scalia wrote that Congress was responsible for regulating objects that could threaten public safety, such as ships, trucks, cars, planes, chemicals and, by his own admission, arms.

The NRA and lawful gun owners can be a positive force in maintaining the Second Amendment’s intent. Certified firearm ranges can educate people on gun safety, as I and numerous others have done. Legal use and storage of automatic weapons could be facilitated at such ranges; however, use or storage outside of certified ranges would be a felony. Trained individuals could keep one single-shot handgun at home while both concealed and open-carry guns would be outlawed. Only trained law enforcement could publicly carry arms. Trained and licensed hunters could have one single-shot rifle.

It will take a generation for these measures to become effective. Contact your elected officials and demand they curb our national gun violence epidemic. Gun ownership is a responsibility, not a crime. Thus, gun owners need to drive responsible use from a public health perspective.

BRYAN BATES

Former NRA instructor

Doney Park