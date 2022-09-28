Letter to the Editor: Former members of city council show support for House

As former Flagstaff vice mayors and members of the city council, we urge Flagstaff voters to vote for incumbent Councilmember Khara House, who was appointed by the city council last May to fill the seat vacated by Becky Daggett, who resigned to run for mayor.

We endorse Councilmember House in her write-in campaign for a seat on the council because she is thoughtful, comes to meetings well-prepared and does her best to build consensus. In the last few months, she’s offered insightful comments at city council meetings and demonstrated her commitment to listening to a wide variety of perspectives.

We urge you to fill in the bubble and then write KHARA HOUSE on your ballot when you vote for Flagstaff City Council so our community can continue to benefit from her important voice.

CELIA BAROTZ

Flagstaff City Councilmember 2010-2018

AL WHITE

Flagstaff City Councilmember 2000-2012