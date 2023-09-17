As once years ago, I worked at FMC, even as far back when it was known as Flagstaff Community Hospital. I loved it as well as all the physicians, nurses, clerical, janitorial, etc. personnel who were involved in making Flagstaff's hospital one of the most competent hospitals in the State of Arizona. Having said this, I now must say why I feel FMC/NAH is making a mistake in moving to the property outside the city limits, creating a "little Health Village" along with the city plans of “affordable housing.”

Yes, it seems it would be ideal, but it isn't. In reality, it is a pain in the neck for not only FMC employees, but physicians, too -- not to mention the sick or injured that must find their way to the facility, but transportation, too. As well as visitors to the ill. Buses are a good form of transportation, but too public and can be costly. Then, heaven forbid, the weather. Talk about problems with transportation, to and from, for everyone.

And this is just the beginning of problems and expense. FMC at its present location has established physicians offices, as well as outpatient therapy in the area, and established offices throughout the community that is within the city limits and transportation, whether bus, cabs, bikes, autos, etc. already established. FMC still has room to build up as well as build on the east side of Flagstaff -- which would still have access to all establishments.

I just feel that this whole plan to move to the area they have selected is not thought through, not to mention the expense. And seeing the plans, the expense is huge. I hate to see such an expense for NAH/FMC to bear when it is unnecessary.

KATHE S. GILBER

Flagstaff