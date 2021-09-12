Letter to the Editor: Former Flagstaff resident tells tale of two cities

In 2016, after 24 years in Flagstaff, I reluctantly moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico. I’ve never felt Santa Fe measured up to Flagstaff. I’ve often thought I might like to move back to Flagstaff. I recently returned to Flagstaff, intent at exploring rental options, both residential and commercial. I spent several days riding around town on my bike looking for vacancies and visiting different rental properties.

What an eye-opener! Flagstaff has changed! Had I been away for five years, or was it 50? I was especially shocked by the huge high-rise apartment blocks in west Flagstaff. How did such obscenely tall projects get through planning and zoning and the city council? The sprawling developments on McMillan Mesa were also horrifying.

I was also surprised at how little east Flagstaff has changed, especially compared to west Flagstaff. The biggest change on the east side seems to be the proliferation of sandbags. To a surprising extent, the east side remains largely dusty, ramshackle and deteriorating. But I suppose it too is on the cusp of a major transformation.

My strongest impression was of a town that is experiencing explosive growth and bursting at the seams, with sky-high rental prices, and almost no rentals of any kind available.