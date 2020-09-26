Letter to the Editor: Former councilmember recommends looking deeper into Schultz

Regarding Schultz Meadow, I was part of the city council that set that 3 acres aside for development for affordable housing. My fellow councilmembers, including the late Karen Cooper, an outstanding advocate for the preservation of open space, were unanimously in favor of that action. That same Council created the Open Space Commission.

If you were to look up the history of how this came to be and consider the taxpayers’ investment to date providing infrastructure to the site, my opinion is you would be wise to advocate that the parcel be included for its current designation as affordable housing. As lovely as those 3 acres may be, there are 77 acres adjacent to them that can be developed at any time.