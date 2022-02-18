Letter to the Editor: Former councilmember proud to see Proposition 413 in works

Back on Nov. 8, 2016, 86% of the voters said YES to Proposition 413, the Campaign for a Greater Buffalo Park, a citizen initiative that preserved as public open space and passive recreation 300 acres of city-owned land on McMillan Mesa and south of Buffalo Park.

The approval of the ballot question set in motion a series of steps that the City of Flagstaff was required to take to fully implement the will of the voters. First, the city was required to amend the Flagstaff Regional Plan 2030, which it did when it adopted the McMillan Mesa Natural Area Major Plan Amendment on Oct. 16, 2018. Second, the city is required to rezone the property so the parcels are consistent with the regional plan. I'm pleased to say that on Feb. 15, 2022, the city council (scheduled) to consider a first reading of the rezoning ordinance, and on March 1, 2022, it will consider adopting the ordinance.

I worked very hard on this campaign while I was on the Flagstaff City Council, so I'm glad to know that that the will of the voters in 2016 will soon be fully implemented. I owe a huge debt of gratitude to the other members of the Greater Buffalo Park Steering Committee and the many dedicated volunteers who helped collect signatures to get the question on the ballot and then engaged in months of outreach in the community to explain why it was so important. The tremendous success of this citizen initiative, which cannot be repealed by a future city council but only by another citizen initiative, would not have been possible without their dedication. After the rezoning ordinance is adopted, the Flagstaff community can truly celebrate the Nov. 8, 2016, Proposition 413 victory.

CELIA BAROTZ

Ms. Barotz was a member of the Flagstaff City Council from 2010 to 2018 and served two terms as vice mayor

