Letter to the Editor: Former councilmember builds on housing commission issue

This letter is in response to the June 5 letter about how the city council is still trying to appoint a developer, builder and property manager to fill these vacant “professional” seats on the Flagstaff Housing Commission. The City of Flagstaff has advertised for months for applicants to no avail. Given its lack of success in recruiting applicants, the Flagstaff City Council might consider amending ordinance number 2019-25, which authorized the creation of the commission to include language that would give the council some flexibility when there are no applicants who fit into the professional categories. The amendment could say that if professional seats can’t be filled after a certain number of months of advertising, the city council may appoint people from the general public to fill the seats.