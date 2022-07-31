Letter to the Editor: Former Continental Country Club member weighs in on lake debate

As the Lake Louise Legionnaires (the nom de guerre of the mini-mansion owners) press on about how Continental’s bankruptcy is obstructing the repair/refill of the lake, I think of how many “free” things Flagstaff residents and visitors have received from paying Continental property owners/dues payers.

Paying members? Yes, when Keating developed the Continental area, deals were made throughout the development that exempted the property buyer from membership/dues requirements. As a consequence many homeowners in Continental have a free ride. Who else? The Legionnaires -- free ride on the lake. (Continental paid for reclaimed water to constantly fill the leaking lake). Flagstaff government? Stormwater retention ponds to prevent flooding, maintained by Continental. Parks and Rec, Tourism Bureau? Yep, the only “public” golf course for 30-plus miles. It’s not really public; property taxes, water and operating expenses are paid for by Continental. If it were really public, Parks and Rec would be footing the bill. No wonder Continental declared bankruptcy.

I can’t imagine a new liner. A few elk, a few deer dipping their hooves and goodbye liner, hello dripping springs. Dues paying residents of Continental should not have to build a new lake. And, while I’m at it, they should get some help from the city for all the things they pay for that benefit Flagstaff.

DICK MONROE

FRISCO, TEXAS