Letter to the Editor: Forest Service should do more thinking concerning buffalo

In reading the article regarding the removal of buffalo from GCNP (Oct. 8), they should be doing more live transfer to other areas. Killing should be the last resort.

That being said, in these days of unemployment and heavy reliance on food banks, why is these meat being given to private hunters when it could be donated to tribes and food banks? These people are more in need than many of the private hunters. Why not give hunters a quarter of the meat and the rest to people who need it.

One thing I find disturbing is that agencies are claiming that the buffalo damage natural resources, including water. Yet in the same issue of the Sun, the Stilo corporation is once again pushing to develop property around the Canyon.

If anything is going to irreparably destroy water resources it will be this and other future developments in the area. The Forest Service is wrong to re-open the issue.

SHARON KRUSHAK

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0