Letter to the Editor: For voter, casting ballot means keeping the people in power

We are engaged in an experiment as we vote; we freely elect those who we believe best represent us in our form of self-government. For this audacious experiment to survive we must commit to a moral understanding of life.

If our politics are divorced from conscience, our liberty under law will die due to indifference. "All that is necessary for evil to triumph is for us to do nothing;" failure to vote will open the door to those who seek their own power and their own way over us.

We must decide whether those elected should control women's most personal decisions. We must decide whether "all men are created equal." If so, we must treat others as we would have others treat us. We must elect those who do not seek only their own power and therefor ignore our votes if they lose.

If we do not practice the principles of our Declaration of Independence, then we will lose our independence. If we do not insist that no one is above the laws "we the people" have created, then we become slaves to those who would be our masters. As we pick up our pens to mark our ballots we must share a conviction that we are as free to govern ourselves as are our fellow Americans. Do not let a cult become our masters.

CHUCK BARNES

Flagstaff