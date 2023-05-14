The question of NAH relocation is really simple: Will the residents of Flagstaff be better off, receive better healthcare with an expanded, upgraded healthcare service center or not? City councilmembers, you have heard all the comments, arguments, pros and cons, letters to the editor of the local paper, etc. about traffic, use of the existing NAH facilities, improving staff and professional medical recruiting, etc. But the fundamental question to be decided is “will the residents of Flagstaff be better off?” Of course they will with new expanded, improved physical plant and space. APPROVE THE MOVE.