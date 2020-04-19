Letter to the Editor: For those fortunate, spend relief checks locally

Within a short amount of time, the majority of us will start receiving COVID-19 federal relief checks. My family, like other individuals/families, have been fortunate enough to be employed during this crisis. I believe that we have a responsibility to spend a large amount of this money within our community. Our families, businesses and nonprofits have suffered beyond measure.

The relief bill funds are intended to help revive our families and country. This money is for those which suffered hardships. This money is not, for us with jobs, to splurge on ourselves. Us lucky ones should not be using this money to pay off credit cards, student loans or go on Amazon buying sprees. We "lucky ones" need to use the relief checks for their intended purpose.