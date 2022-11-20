Letter to the Editor: For the community, volunteers, donations sate more than hunger

The hearts of Flagstaff are beating for the hungry. Once again there are cars around the block and down the street from the food bank. It is time to get food for the holiday because of the store prices. Thank you, God, and the donations of Flagstaff residents for that food and the many helping hearts of Flagstaff.

Here they congregate, the volunteers who brave the icy winds, the summer heats, the winter snows, the many cars, the neighboring traffic and the time it takes to help these individuals. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. these volunteers hurry to see each person is helped. This means many times no breaks and a lot of exhaustion. But there is a sense of satisfaction and hope that another family won't go hungry this holiday.

Thank you to all those volunteers, the employees and the donations from those beating hearts of Flagstaff who care so much.

LEE HARSH

Flagstaff