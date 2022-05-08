Letter to the Editor: For Republican, Weissman comments on GOP is the divide

I was very surprised to read about the challenges to signatures for candidates running for office. The one which surprised me the most was the rationale of Marilyn Weissman. She has no issue with Mr. Williamson except the fact that he is affiliated with the Republican Party.

In her opinion, the Republican Party is supportive of the Jan. 6 insurrection, is anti-gay, anti-choice and anti voting rights. She states that these ”are not the values of most Americans but are the platform of the Republican Party” and that this party does not represent Flagstaff. Perhaps she would like all of us who are Republican to leave the city.

I disagree with her judgement of those of us who are conservative. Asking for a valid ID to vote is a reasonable requirement. I respect the rights of all people, regardless of their race, religion, sexual orientation or other differences we use to separate people. I believe in equality of opportunity for all people under the law, and that America is still the greatest country on Earth, and all citizens should have the right to vote in safe and legal elections.

I believe in the right for Ms. Weissman to express her opinions, but do not think she should decide that Republicans should not be represented in Flagstaff, and voters should have choices in whom they choose.

SANDRA SCOTT

Flagstaff

