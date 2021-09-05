Letter to the Editor: For reader, U.S. Supreme Court got it wrong

Regarding the Texas abortion opinion, Justice Sonia Sotomayor has been described as “heated” in her dissent: “The Court’s order is stunning,” she wrote. “Presented with an application to enjoin a flagrantly unconstitutional law engineered to prohibit women from exercising their constitutional rights and evade judicial scrutiny, a majority of Justices have opted to bury their heads in the sand.”

I am less subtle, “Presented with an application to enjoin a flagrantly unconstitutional law engineered to prohibit women from exercising their constitutional rights and evade judicial scrutiny, a majority of Justices have opted to authorize co-workers, neighbors, and even strangers to spy on women and sue their families, doctors, and counselors without consequence to the reporting party should the lawsuit fail.” Should we try that with guns? Should we try that with vaccination refusers?