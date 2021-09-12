Letter to the Editor: For reader, price on carbon emissions the answer to many problems

The UC London study reported in the Sun (Sept. 8) confirmed what now seems so plain: Most fossil fuel resources need to stay in the ground.
A good first step toward achieving this goal would be the placement of a U.S. price on carbon emissions. The collected fees could be returned as dividends. We Americans could put those dollars in our pockets. The resulting market signal will also be clear: The nation needs to move quickly toward a clean energy system. Hoping that extreme hurricanes and uncontrollable wildfires will somehow disappear without a reduction in CO2 emissions is an exercise in misdirection. We now know better.
Reports are emerging that the Senate Finance Committee is seriously considering a carbon price in the budget reconciliation process. That is good news. Support from our two Arizona senators and congressional representative could make real change happen. It can’t happen too soon.
DON BAYLES
Flagstaff