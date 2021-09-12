Letter to the Editor: For reader, price on carbon emissions the answer to many problems

The UC London study reported in the Sun (Sept. 8) confirmed what now seems so plain: Most fossil fuel resources need to stay in the ground.

A good first step toward achieving this goal would be the placement of a U.S. price on carbon emissions. The collected fees could be returned as dividends. We Americans could put those dollars in our pockets. The resulting market signal will also be clear: The nation needs to move quickly toward a clean energy system. Hoping that extreme hurricanes and uncontrollable wildfires will somehow disappear without a reduction in CO2 emissions is an exercise in misdirection. We now know better.