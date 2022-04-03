Letter to the Editor: For reader, Justice Clarence Thomas issue a no-brainer

Justice Thomas has always been conservative, that is not in debate, nor is it wrong. But his wife Ginni Thomas has been very proactive to promote supposedly “legal” approaches to invalidate the 2020 election. She has clearly used her personal influence, and her husband's standing, to enable her to contact high-level members of Trump’s staff, all to overturn the election and support Trump remaining as President of the United States. But the most concerning (and scary part) of this situation is her attempts to persuade her husband to support her beliefs in his rulings while he is sitting on the bench of the Supreme Court.