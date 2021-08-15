Letter to the Editor: For reader, Flagstaff Village demise riles development issues

Is Flagstaff heading toward a time when the values of caring, of place, and community no longer hold and we become more defined by what developers want to do to satisfy their greed?

What happened to residents at Flagstaff Village Apartments off Milton, who were informed via emails from two out-of-state developers that the building they were living in was to be demolished and they must be out by Dec. 1, is the kind of deal that large cities do all the time. Not, I thought, in Flagstaff.

A residential complex made up in the old-fashioned way -- singles, couples, and families with pets -- will be leveled, residents told to leave so that another fancy-named mixed-use development, no doubt with much higher rents and more retail space, can rise from its footprint-- this at the worst possible time in a highly stressed rental market. To add insult to injury, residents were told that getting their security deposits back will depend on the condition of their apartments -- apartments that will be bulldozed!