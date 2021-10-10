Letter to the Editor: For parent, FUSD, FHS crashing after Cullen decision

Ever since principal Tony Cullen was forced to resign by the corrupt FUSD district and board (nine months short of his pension, might I add), Flagstaff High School is getting worse and worse each week as it rapidly declines in regards to our child’s safety and learning quality.

This year continues to be a struggle for my daughter and many other students, not to mention patents. Thankfully, this is our last year in the FUSD school system, but I encourage you other parents to be very proactive in these people who care for your children and teach your children seven-plus hours a day, five days a week and demand change. But honestly, the only change we are going to see is if these clowns like Dave Roth and his assistant principal as well as the district are voted out, and then the community has an opportunity to actually choose who they want in charge of their children.