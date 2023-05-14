The Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance (NAZCCA) thanks city council for the hard work it is doing to evaluate the $1 billion mega-project being proposed by Northern Arizona Healthcare. This project, as currently proposed, is not in the best interest of the city, it is not in keeping with the Regional Plan and it is not in the best interest of the Flagstaff community.

* Flagstaff’s Regional Plan calls for net zero emissions by 2030.

* Flagstaff’s Regional Plan calls for new developments to “help the City” meet this goal.

* The $1 billion NAH proposal is likely to have the largest carbon (CO2) footprint of any project in the history of Flagstaff. Yet, NAH has not said what the carbon footprint of this project will be, so the city has no way to determine how it will affect its net-zero goal.

As currently stated, the NAH proposal is likely to have an operating footprint well over 20,000 metric tons of CO2 every year. Require NAH to provide their estimate. The construction industry accounts for 38% of the U.S. carbon footprint, how much CO2 will the NAH construction produce? Require NAH to provide their estimate.

The city council is required to make three “findings.” They must "find" that the NAH proposal does not meet the requirements of “finding” No. 1 since it is not in keeping with the goals of the Regional Plan.

One purpose for the goal of net zero by 2030 in the Regional Plan is to protect the health and safety of the Flagstaff community by protecting it from the threats of climate change, including wildfire, flooding and extreme weather. By violating the requirements of net zero by 2030, the NAH proposal also violates the requirements of “finding” No. 2.

Therefore, city council must reject the NAH proposal at least until such a time as NAH provides the city with the carbon footprint of its proposed project and the City’s Sustainability Division can evaluate its effect on the city’s ability to meet its goal of net zero by 2030.

STEFAN SOMMER

Flagstaff