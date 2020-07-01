Letter to the Editor: For McCarthy, article helps instill idea of open-mindedness

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thank you for the article explaining the protests regarding “Reform/Defund/Abolish the Police.” As a city council member, I have received hundreds of emails on this and have heard hours of public comments. Most of the input has been either “defund/abolish the police” or “absolutely support our police.”

Here is my takeaway from the article. While some of the ideas expressed in the letters and protests may seem amiss, they are based on legitimate concerns. Rather than dismiss new ideas that we may disagree with, we should actively listen to see where they come from. We do not need to fully agree, but we should be open minded.

Five years of police training in Minneapolis did not prevent the murder of George Floyd. No wonder that those wanting reform are frustrated.

Community members want fair and appropriate police protection. No wonder that those hearing “abolish the police” are frustrated.

The assaults and murders by police across the country are absolutely intolerable. I believe that every self-respecting police officer feels exactly the same. Some in the community legitimately ask if we are expecting too much from our police. Our police can not be expected to resolve problems like domestic arguments, mental illness, and homelessness without help from other professionals.