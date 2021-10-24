Letter to the Editor: For local, funds funneling down wrong avenues

Once again the city council has shown their true colors of doing what feels good, looks good and sounds good, but in reality it isn’t good as demonstrated by their recent changes to the planned distribution of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds.

According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the purpose of these funds is “…an infusion of resources to meet pandemic response needs and rebuild stronger and more equitable economy.” The funds are restricted to be used to address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency; replace lost public sector revenue; provide premium pay for essential workers; invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure and support public health expenditures.

The intent of these funds is to address immediate needs related to the pandemic recovery. I fail to see how starting a new program, the “alternate response services and care center” is related to pandemic recovery. I can only assume the funds that are planned to be used to pay for this program will be justified by the city by saying it falls within the public health restriction.