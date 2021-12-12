Letter to the Editor: For local, bookstore bouncing about more than just business

Those of us on the city's west side who've come to love Barnes & Noble will soon have to contend with the realization that this futuristically modern building looming off Milton will no longer serve book lovers, but rather Goodwill shoppers.

This is not to cast a disparaging opinion about Goodwill Industries. They serve a good cause in multiple ways. But I also can't help but feel the loss of this bookstore as more than just a place to buy new books. It's a significant loss to the west side community that contends with an ever-expanding university and its "big box" student high-rises. A drive past this unique building somehow lifted one's spirit simply by its appearance and the somewhat incongruous but seemingly perfect enterprise going on within.

On a recent visit there I was told by an employee that the company is looking for a new home in Flagstaff, but as yet nothing has been found. This is unfortunate, especially since I was also informed that Goodwill has contracted to lease a second business in the former cavernous Albertsons grocery store. Might Barnes & Noble have gone into this location? We'll never know. And does Goodwill really need two huge retail spaces within minutes of each other? This is a question only they can answer. Let's just hope a solution can be found to keep Barnes & Noble in Flagstaff.

RICH RUMMEL

Flagstaff

