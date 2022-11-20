Letter to the Editor: For local 82-0 football blowout an embarrassment to more than loser, winer

To the football coaches at Coconino High School…shame on you. 82-0? Wasn’t 49-0 at halftime good enough for you? What were you trying to accomplish? What message or values were you trying to impart to the student-athletes you were entrusted with teaching?

High school athletics, in fact all middle and high school activities, are intended to help build core values and character in students. In addition to teaching young men and women how to play a game and compete, coaches are, or should be, teaching students to ultimately become better citizens and adults. Coaches of all activities and sports should ultimately be teaching our students the value of hard work, teamwork, sportsmanship, respect, honesty and empathy. If their teams happen to win a few games along the way then that’s just an added bonus for everyone.

The football game between Coconino High School (CHS) and Flagstaff High School (FHS) this past Thursday (Nov. 10) evening was an embarrassment. An embarrassment for the CHS football coaches, for Coconino High School and for the City of Flagstaff. Instead of instilling in their players the concepts of sportsmanship, respect and empathy, the football coaches at CHS chose instead to show their student-athletes that sportsmanship has no place in competition, win at all cost, crush your opponent, and disrespect both your opponent and the game if at all possible.

The coaches we hire to teach our student-athletes have a responsibility that goes way beyond wins and losses. These individuals, these coaches, are the ones we entrust to help build character in the young men and women of our community. The football coaches at CHS demonstrated that Thursday that they have failed miserably in this responsibility. I would recommend to the football coaches at CHS that they submit their resignations and take their misguided responsibilities and values to some other town. Flagstaff and Flagstaff’s student-athletes deserve better.

DELL SCULTHORP

Flagstaff