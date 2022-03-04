Letter to the Editor: For climate advocate, gas prices another reason for change

With gas prices heavily on the rise, I think now is a great opportunity to rethink how our cities, especially Flagstaff, design infrastructure now and in the future.

Greener and more environmentally sustainable methods of transportation should be made more accessible to the public, as it would not only benefit the health of the community but also slow the process of climate change. This could be carried out by electrifying our buses and city transport, which would improve the air quality of Flagstaff and be more beneficial to our surrounding forests. Electric vehicles are not only much cheaper to run than cars with combustion/fuel-burning engines, but also produce zero direct emissions.