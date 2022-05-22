Letter to the Editor: For Christian, abortion a human rights issue

Simply stated, I condemn no one. A number of people I love have had abortions, and they had their reasons. For the record, I am neither a Republican nor a Democrat, not Catholic or evangelical. However, I am a Christian who opposes both capital punishment and abortion, which is why I hoist a sign which reads, "All Life Is Sacred."

Neither capital punishment nor abortion is a women's rights issue; both are human rights issues. Language matters, and we who oppose abortion need to clarify that we are not talking about the mother's body but are addressing the body and life of the unborn child. The temporary dependence of the baby on the mother for survival is similar only to the baby who is dependent on mother's milk. Obviously, the stakes are much higher in utero.

The issues are complicated, and simple solutions do not exist. Nevertheless, if I am going to err, I am going to err on the side of life.

REBECCA BIEGERT CONTI

Flagstaff

