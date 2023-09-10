Listen, I have some of the same experiences with FMC that many in our community share. The reality is, our healthcare system is in peril broadly and FMC is not immune to the malfunction. Maintaining relatively thin margins while expanding access to care and services is a tough dance.
I would love for our hospital to stay on the hill, but as any of us dig deeper into the reasons for the proposed move, it becomes clear why a new hospital is proposed. Change is hard, but staying put appears to be out of the question.
Removing my "I'm a Local" hat allows me to see the bigger picture beyond wanting "my hospital" to stay put. Flagstaff Medical Center cares for many individuals who do not live in Flagstaff, in fact, close to 60% of patients served annually at FMC come from outside of Flagstaff. However, much less than 40% of us are tasked to vote on this critical public health issue for our entire region.
I have heard several prominent community members reference an outdated FMC strategic plan from BEFORE any research was completed to determine the viability of renovating FMC. This is concerning as it completely leaves out critical information for community members about the logic of building a new hospital.
Flagstaff voters have the responsibility to think critically about the opportunity to support an unprecedented investment in our regional healthcare infrastructure and access to care from which we all will benefit. A 'Yes' on 480 from me.
MATT ECKHOFF
Flagstaff
