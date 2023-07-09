Ive never written to the editor before and I'm not certain this it the correct place to address this, but I also wrote to the chamber of commerce. I was completely shocked and sickened today at the Flagstaff Fourth of July parade when there was a float with kids carrying signs touting a place to "shoot machine guns." Why would that be allowed and advertised in our town? It is just absolutely appalling. The last thing our country needs is more kids shooting machine guns.