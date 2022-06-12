Letter to the Editor: Flagstaff Tax Credit Coalition thanks community

On behalf of the 22 member organizations of the Flagstaff Tax Credit Coalition, I want to thank the Flagstaff community for its support. Collectively, our agencies raised $1.86 million in AZ Charitable Tax Credit donations this past year. That funding support is critical as our members meet the basic needs of low-income households in our Flagstaff community. Specifically, members provide affordable housing, food, medical care, employment opportunities and support to low-income children. Our agencies are the social safety net -- Flagstaff families rely on the support, assistance and help we provide to ensure needs are met and that families are safe, healthy and self-sufficient.

The AZ Charitable Tax Credit makes a huge difference -- individual donors like you can donate up to $400 dollars for an individual (or $800 for a couple filing jointly) and get that money back, dollar-for-dollar on your AZ state taxes, if you have a state tax obligation. The tax credit can increase your refund or reduce what you owe. It’s an important and effective tool to help AZ taxpayers direct some of their state tax dollars to stay in our community and invest to help families and individuals right here.

Without your help, we simply couldn’t do what we do. Thank you for your investment in our programs and, on behalf of the clients we serve, we want to thank you for your trust and support.

For more information on the Charitable Tax Credit and Flagstaff Tax Credit Coalition, visit our website at www.flagstafftaxcredit.org.

DEVONNA MCLAUGHLIN

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0