Letter to the Editor: Flagstaff shows up again for fundraiser

Even virtually, our community is engaged and eager to support others on an international level.

On March 6, Elevate Nepal hosted our fourth annual Big Lebowski-themed fundraiser for Nepal. Four years of tireless effort have been spent building this fundraiser and our international aid organization that calls Flagstaff home. With so many causes at home needing attention, and the pandemic dictating our ability to host an in-person event, plans were made this year to move our fundraiser into the virtual world. Unsure of the response we would get from our sponsors and supporters, we pressed on with hopeful optimism. The magic of our fundraiser has always revolved around the ability to host an in-person event. To our delight, the virtual fundraiser on March 6 was a resounding success! We met our fundraising goal and surpassed our viewership goal.

Events like this are a great example of why we are all proud to call Flagstaff home. It is amazing to be part of a community where those who are able will step up, and help others when called upon. A major thank you to the community of Flagstaff for believing in Elevate Nepal and our mission of providing opportunities and aid to those in need. As always, our work in Nepal is made possible by the unconditional generosity and support of our donors.

ANTHONY MANCINI

Flagstaff

