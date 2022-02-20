Letter to the Editor: 'Flagstaff’s current approach to parking isn’t working'

Flagstaff’s current approach to parking isn’t working. It leaves parking in residential neighborhoods completely uncontrolled, pitting residents against each other in a zero-sum game for a limited amount of curb space and leaving them vulnerable to overflow parking from other neighborhoods. In commercial areas its approach works only a little better by requiring businesses to build “free” off-street parking for their customers (no parking is free, it's actually quite expensive to buy, build and maintain). This meets some of the demand for parking, but ignores how free parking inflates the demand for parking and raises the cost of goods and services.

I recommend that the city council regulate parking in residential neighborhoods so residents can maintain access to the parking they need and ward off overflow parking. In commercial areas the council should incorporate insights from economics to better manage parking demand. This would include adopting strategies like metering and permitting spaces, enabling shared parking, unbundling parking from leases, and improving pedestrian and bicycle access.

These proposed reforms would not only improve residents’ quality of life, but they would also help accomplish many goals of the Flagstaff Regional Plan and the recently passed Carbon Neutrality and 10-Year Housing plans. All of these plans call for more infill housing, but residents will resist these efforts as long as overflow parking remains a threat. The Carbon Neutrality Plan calls for reductions in vehicle miles traveled, but that will be incredibly difficult to achieve without managing parking demand. And the Regional Plan explicitly calls for parking reform in Policy LU.12.11, which states, “Develop a residential parking program to address the impacts of on-street parking on public streets in the downtown and surrounding areas”.

Time is of the essence. The city council should address parking reform as soon as possible as for the most part it requires no new funding, will increase residents’ quality of life, and sets the stage for increasing housing affordability and achieving other priority policy goals.

TYLER DENHAM

Flagstaff

