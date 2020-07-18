Letter to the Editor: Flagstaff residents recommend 'no' vote on Prop 434

Proposition 434, a question on our primary ballots, is asking Flagstaff voters to approve a new 25-year franchise agreement that will allow UniSource Energy Services (UNS Gas) to supply the city with natural gas. The City of Flagstaff Information Pamphlet for the primary election doesn’t include any pro/con statements or detailed background information about this question, so voters are left with little information upon which to base their decision. After doing independent research, we encourage voters to vote no on the proposition. Here’s why.

If Proposition 434 passes, UNS Gas will continue to pay the same 2% fee (basically, rent) to the city that they have for the last 25 years for the right to use the city rights of way for infrastructure. The important point here is that the city could have negotiated a better deal. It could have negotiated a 4% fee, half of which could have continued to go directly into the city’s general fund, just like it has for the last 25 years, and the other half could have gone to fund various climate-related actions, such as increasing energy efficiency for our most vulnerable populations, outreach and education on equitable climate action, and implementing other strategies in the City’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP). This would work much the same way as any other carbon fee: the polluters pay an increased cost because of the impacts of their fossil fuels so that we can collectively work on mitigating further damage.