Letter to the Editor: Flagstaff Pulliam Airport experience leaves couple desiring more

My husband and I recently returned to Flagstaff from a cross-country trip. It was wonderful to be able fly in and out of the Flagstaff airport, rather than face the long drive to and from Phoenix.
I disembarked the plane by navigating the narrow steps and ramp down to the tarmac, thankful that it was not yet winter with its freezing temperatures, raging winds and icy paths. I entered the terminal and first stop was the women’s rest room, where I waded through the torn discarded sheets of toilet paper all over the stall floors and somehow managed to discard my paper towel in the overflowing waste can. Next I passed by the rental car counter where only one poor employee was working, struggling to serve a growing line of people fresh off the latest plane.
As I waited at the baggage carousel, I watched a couple approach the sign and phone for hotel shuttles. The man picked up the phone, punched in the number and…nothing. Lets try again and…nothing again. Should they try a third time? No, they walked away exasperated, past the rental car line that continued to grow.
My husband and I retrieved our bags and walked out to the airport parking lot, better known as NAU Auxiliary Student Parking, where we had luckily located the very last vacant parking spot two weeks earlier. And the same cars were parked along every available curb, directly under all the signs stating “No parking along curbs,” and the same cars were pulled up over the curbs onto what at one time was grass. We exited the parking lot, heading home to Flagstaff, in spite of absolutely no signs pointing the way out of the airport towards I-17. Luckily, we know the way.