Letter to the Editor: Flagstaff Pulliam Airport experience leaves couple desiring more

My husband and I recently returned to Flagstaff from a cross-country trip. It was wonderful to be able fly in and out of the Flagstaff airport, rather than face the long drive to and from Phoenix.

I disembarked the plane by navigating the narrow steps and ramp down to the tarmac, thankful that it was not yet winter with its freezing temperatures, raging winds and icy paths. I entered the terminal and first stop was the women’s rest room, where I waded through the torn discarded sheets of toilet paper all over the stall floors and somehow managed to discard my paper towel in the overflowing waste can. Next I passed by the rental car counter where only one poor employee was working, struggling to serve a growing line of people fresh off the latest plane.

As I waited at the baggage carousel, I watched a couple approach the sign and phone for hotel shuttles. The man picked up the phone, punched in the number and…nothing. Lets try again and…nothing again. Should they try a third time? No, they walked away exasperated, past the rental car line that continued to grow.