We take this opportunity to congratulate Silvan Negruţiu, director of piano studies at Northern Arizona University, and his colleagues in NAU’s Kitt School of Music for an absolutely fantastic Piano Festival (June 24–July 1). Negruţiu — in his capacity as founder and artistic director of the Flagstaff Piano Festival, Academy, and Northern Arizona Piano Competition (https://www.flagstaffpianofestival.com) — brought six world-renowned guest artists to Flagstaff who performed truly inspirational recitals. They also gave public masterclasses for the 20-and-older student Academy participants. The festival was a win-win for student participants, the NAU campus, and the Flagstaff community. For Flagstaff community members who were not aware of this year’s festival, keep your eyes open for next year’s festival. It is not to be missed.
FREDRICKA STOLLER and BILL GRABE
